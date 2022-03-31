In The Arena: 1st Lt. Riley Compton

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Riley Compton, the logistics officer with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, talks about her path from college athletics to becoming a Marine officer and taking her athleticism to the next level by competing with Team USA as a bobsled pilot. Every Marine is expected to maintain a high level of physical fitness regardless of age, rank, or occupation. Over the last few years, the Marine Corps has developed methods like the Force Fitness program, high intensity tactical training and the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program to help ensure Marines are both physically fit and combat ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Lance Cpl. Payton Kahle)