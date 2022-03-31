Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In The Arena: 1st Lt. Riley Compton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle and Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Riley Compton, the logistics officer with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, talks about her path from college athletics to becoming a Marine officer and taking her athleticism to the next level by competing with Team USA as a bobsled pilot. Every Marine is expected to maintain a high level of physical fitness regardless of age, rank, or occupation. Over the last few years, the Marine Corps has developed methods like the Force Fitness program, high intensity tactical training and the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program to help ensure Marines are both physically fit and combat ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Lance Cpl. Payton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 17:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 837185
    VIRIN: 220331-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_108889613
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, In The Arena: 1st Lt. Riley Compton, by LCpl Peyton Kahle and SSgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Athletics
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    MCI-West
    Physicality
    In The Arena

