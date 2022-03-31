Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th in 124 April 2022-V3E4

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th in 124 April 2022 edition. News about the wing for the wing. Featuring the wing's SARC, Amanda Stone, talking about Sexual Assault Awareness Month and news stories including a great horned owl rescue, visiting Marines with F-35Bs, hot pit refueling operations, and the groundbreaking of the 124th Medical Group's new medical training facility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 15:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 837177
    VIRIN: 220331-Z-FS166-1001
    Filename: DOD_108889520
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th in 124 April 2022-V3E4, by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson

