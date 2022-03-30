Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why we stop: The meaning of Reveille, Retreat, and Taps

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Edwards Air Force Base's direct workforce is 75% civilian. So, new civilians may not know why exactly certain sounds play on outdoor speakers and what we should do when we hear them.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837172
    VIRIN: 220330-F-SU785-0004
    Filename: DOD_108889441
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    traditions
    national anthem
    taps
    reveille
    military customs
    to the colors

