Department of Defense employees speak with university students across the country to reflect upon their personal journeys leading to DoD careers and share resources – including scholarships, internships and hiring opportunities that may be available for students pursuing careers in the federal government.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 15:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837171
|Filename:
|DOD_108889435
|Length:
|01:25:37
|Location:
|DC, US
This work, DoD Employees Discuss Careers, Opportunities to Students, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
