    DoD Employees Discuss Careers, Opportunities to Students

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Department of Defense employees speak with university students across the country to reflect upon their personal journeys leading to DoD careers and share resources – including scholarships, internships and hiring opportunities that may be available for students pursuing careers in the federal government.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 15:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837171
    Filename: DOD_108889435
    Length: 01:25:37
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Employees Discuss Careers, Opportunities to Students, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
