Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger southeast of Yabucoa

The crew of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen medevaced a 64-year-old German male passenger via a basket hoist from the AIDAperla cruise ship Mar. 30, 2022, approximately 60 nautical miles southeast of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. The passenger, who displayed signs of a possible stroke, was transported to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Regional Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and transferred to Emergency Medical Service personnel, who in turn transported the patient to a local hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video).
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 15:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837170
|VIRIN:
|220323-G-G0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108889432
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
