Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger southeast of Yabucoa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    03.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen medevaced a 64-year-old German male passenger via a basket hoist from the AIDAperla cruise ship Mar. 30, 2022, approximately 60 nautical miles southeast of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. The passenger, who displayed signs of a possible stroke, was transported to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Regional Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and transferred to Emergency Medical Service personnel, who in turn transported the patient to a local hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837170
    VIRIN: 220323-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_108889432
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger southeast of Yabucoa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    SAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT