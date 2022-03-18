Welcome to Wright-Patt: Kids Edition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An animation featuring the vocal talents of Zackary Clingerman (8) as he gives viewers a tour of Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, from the perspective of a child. The tour spotlights several organizations under the 88th Air Base Wing, such as the Prairies Youth Center, School Age Program, Youth Sports, the Air Force Marathon, and tenant organizations such as the U.S. Air Force Museum and United Service Organizations. (U.S. Air Force animation by David Clingerman)