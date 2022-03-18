Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Wright-Patt: Kids Edition

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by David Clingerman 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An animation featuring the vocal talents of Zackary Clingerman (8) as he gives viewers a tour of Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, from the perspective of a child. The tour spotlights several organizations under the 88th Air Base Wing, such as the Prairies Youth Center, School Age Program, Youth Sports, the Air Force Marathon, and tenant organizations such as the U.S. Air Force Museum and United Service Organizations. (U.S. Air Force animation by David Clingerman)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837161
    VIRIN: 220318-F-OQ682-1001
    PIN: 214018
    Filename: DOD_108889377
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Kids
    Illustration
    Wright-Patterson AFB
    Animation
    88ABW

