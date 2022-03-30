A look back at challenges 32d AAMDC Soldiers faced during the 2022 Blackjack Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837159
|VIRIN:
|220330-A-CP971-821
|Filename:
|DOD_108889375
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Blackjack Warrior 2022, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT