Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Op Noble Defender Thule

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREENLAND

    03.16.2022

    Video by Capt. Sable Brown 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Video taken by SSgt Carlos Ferran from the 821st Support Squadron at Thule Space Force Base, Greenland

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837133
    VIRIN: 220316-F-YI848-296
    Filename: DOD_108889250
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Op Noble Defender Thule, by Capt. Sable Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    noradone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT