Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard USS Harry S. Truman Participate in a General Quarters Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IONIAN SEA

    03.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Cardoza 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837085
    VIRIN: 220326-N-RQ450-1001
    Filename: DOD_108888775
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: IONIAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard USS Harry S. Truman Participate in a General Quarters Drill, by PO3 Tyler Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    GiveEmHell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT