Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837085
|VIRIN:
|220326-N-RQ450-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108888775
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors aboard USS Harry S. Truman Participate in a General Quarters Drill, by PO3 Tyler Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
