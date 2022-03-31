COMACC: A Legacy - "The Eighth"

Retired General John Corley, commander Air Combat Command 2007-2009 talks about his time as the eighth commander of ACC and what was most important to him during his tenure. This video is the seventh installment of COMACC: A Legacy, which is a series to highlight the command time of each previous commander leading up to ACC’s 30th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 08:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|837059
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-SY677-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108888469
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
