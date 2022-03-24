Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALFS 2022 Interviews

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1st interview: Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, Force Commander (FC) Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF)

    2nd Interview: Major General Peter Kakowou Lavahun Commander Joint Force, Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF)

    3rd Interview: Brigadier General Venuste Nduwayo, Land Force
    Commander, Burundi National Defence Force

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 06:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 837046
    VIRIN: 220324-A-IP596-1002
    Filename: DOD_108888324
    Length: 00:13:41
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Fort Benning
    Partnership
    ALFS
    SEATF-AF

