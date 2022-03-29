Around AFCENT: CMSAF visits USCENTCOM AOR

At Al Udeid Air Base, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass spoke with Airmen about unit integrity, readiness and force protection. She had the chance to see where Operation Allies Refuge occurred and the role the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing played in the operation. She finished her time by meeting leadership from the base and coalition forces. During a brief visit to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, Chief Bass prioritized meeting with Airmen and held an all call to communicate with and hear concerns from Airmen. She also recognized outstanding performers and met with host-nation senior leaders. And finally at Al Dhafra Air Base, Chief Bass closed out her visit to the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) AOR by seeing the Emirati Air Warfare Center. She also engaged with security forces and received a mission overview before seeing drone capabilities and military working dog support for the area.
|03.29.2022
|03.31.2022 10:39
|Series
|837045
|220329-F-XO639-516
|DOD_108888300
|00:02:00
|QA
|0
|0
