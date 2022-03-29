Around AFCENT: CMSAF visits USCENTCOM AOR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At Al Udeid Air Base, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass spoke with Airmen about unit integrity, readiness and force protection. She had the chance to see where Operation Allies Refuge occurred and the role the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing played in the operation. She finished her time by meeting leadership from the base and coalition forces. During a brief visit to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, Chief Bass prioritized meeting with Airmen and held an all call to communicate with and hear concerns from Airmen. She also recognized outstanding performers and met with host-nation senior leaders. And finally at Al Dhafra Air Base, Chief Bass closed out her visit to the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) AOR by seeing the Emirati Air Warfare Center. She also engaged with security forces and received a mission overview before seeing drone capabilities and military working dog support for the area.