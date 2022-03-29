U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466 (HMH-466), conduct flight and forward arming and refueling point operations during Balikatan 22 at Cagayan, Philippines, March 29, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 05:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837030
|VIRIN:
|220329-M-UH432-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108888188
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|CAGAYAN DE SULU, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 22- HMH-466 flight operations, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT