USARJ SHARP Proclamation signing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836943" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Prevention of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault has been a focus of military commands for over two decades, and we have often lead the charge for change and progress for the nation. Every year, in April, we bring our focus onto this difficult, social struggle, and engage in activities, discussions, and observances which give our Soldiers and community the time and space to really discuss the challenges and accountability associated with Sexual Harassment and Assault.



This year, the Commanding General of United States Army Japan, Maj Gen. JB Vowell, and the Command Sergeant Major of United States Army Japan, Command Sergeant Major Jerry L. Dodson, will sign a proclamation to take unified action in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year, we proclaim, “prevention starts with YOU!” It’s an effort from the top down, and the bottom up.



SHARP is a commander’s program, and we charge our commanders with the responsibility to carry-out the mission we gave them above all others: protect and serve our Soldiers, DA Civilians, Family Members, and Japanese personnel. And just as our commanders are charged with such responsibility, our Soldiers must always remember that we serve one another with Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Self-less Service, Honor, Integrity, and the Personal courage to do what’s right.



The members of our community deserve the best we can each offer, and we simply cannot offer our best when we allow ourselves to be silent bystanders. The signing of this proclamation might be a simple act, but the echoes of what we proclaim here will carry-on in everything we do from here on.



You are our Family.



We are One Team.



Ichi dan!