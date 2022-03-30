Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Petty Officer 129th Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 30, 2022) The United States Navy established the rank of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) on April 1st, 1893. Today we recognize the legacy of the Chief's Mess and celebrate their 129th year birthday. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 21:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836939
    VIRIN: 220330-N-KC192-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108887912
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    CPO
    Birthday
    Chief
    MEDLANT
    NAVMEDFORLANT

