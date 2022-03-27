Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-5 Super Galaxy arrives in Darwin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    03.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 and U.S. Airmen with 22nd Air Mobility Squadron, Air Mobility Command, load a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement into a Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy during a movement of equipment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The C-5M will be moving U.S. Marine Corps equipment from Darwin to Okinawa, Japan, an initiative by MRF-D 22, ensuring equipment is operational to maintain a credible crisis and contingency-ready force that can contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836927
    VIRIN: 220327-M-VN506-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_108887767
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5 Super Galaxy arrives in Darwin, by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Strategic Mobility
    C-5 Super Galaxy
    MRF-D 22
    Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT