C-5 Super Galaxy arrives in Darwin

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 and U.S. Airmen with 22nd Air Mobility Squadron, Air Mobility Command, load a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement into a Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy during a movement of equipment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The C-5M will be moving U.S. Marine Corps equipment from Darwin to Okinawa, Japan, an initiative by MRF-D 22, ensuring equipment is operational to maintain a credible crisis and contingency-ready force that can contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)