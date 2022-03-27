C-5 Super Galaxy arrives in Darwin

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 and U.S. Airmen with 22nd Air Mobility Squadron, Air Mobility Command, load a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement into a Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy during a movement of equipment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The C-5M will be moving U.S. Marine Corps equipment from Darwin to Okinawa, Japan, an initiative by MRF-D 22, ensuring equipment is operational to maintain a credible crisis and contingency-ready force that can contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 22:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836927
|VIRIN:
|220327-M-VN506-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108887767
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
