Cannon AFB Partners with Bell Boeing for CV-22 Improvements

The 27th Special Operations Wing is the first Air Force Special Operations Command wing to receive nacelle-improved Bell Boeing CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. The improvements aim to increase the Osprey's reliability, reduce maintenance costs and increase flight hours.
