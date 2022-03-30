Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon AFB Partners with Bell Boeing for CV-22 Improvements

    AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 27th Special Operations Wing is the first Air Force Special Operations Command wing to receive nacelle-improved Bell Boeing CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. The improvements aim to increase the Osprey's reliability, reduce maintenance costs and increase flight hours.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AMARILLO, TX, US 

    CV-22 Osprey
    Cannon Air Force Base
    Amarillo
    Bell Boeing
    Nacelle Improvements

