Balikatan 22 – Freefall and Static Line Jump b-roll

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippine Special Operations Command, U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Special Forces Group, and U.S. Airmen with the 353rd Special Operations Wing, conduct freefall and static line jumps from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Balikatan 22 at Royce Drop Zone, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)
