    Balikatan 22 – Freefall and Static Line Jump b-roll

    ROYCE DROP ZONE, PHILIPPINES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Levi Guerra 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippine Special Operations Command, U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Special Forces Group, and U.S. Airmen with the 353rd Special Operations Wing, conduct freefall and static line jumps from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Balikatan 22 at Royce Drop Zone, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836922
    VIRIN: 220328-M-AJ435-307
    Filename: DOD_108887700
    Length: 00:07:56
    Location: ROYCE DROP ZONE, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22 – Freefall and Static Line Jump b-roll, by Sgt Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Subic Bay
    Balikatan
    Friends Partners Allies
    353rd SOW
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

