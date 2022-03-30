Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Operation Steel Eagle Artillery Fire

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, fire a M777 Howitzer during Operation Steel Eagle March 30 at Fort Carson, Colo. Operation Steel Eagle is a brigade-wide exercise designed to integrate maneuver forces, artillery fires and intelligence collection. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 17:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836904
    VIRIN: 220330-A-JZ147-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108887542
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    howitzer
    M777
    artillery

