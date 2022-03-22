Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harrier Sunset

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    VMA-214 "Black Sheep" utilized the AV-8B Harrier to accomplish mission critical tasks while on deployment WESTPAC 21.2. This deployment marked the last deployment for the Harriers on the west coast.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg, Sgt. Israel Chincio, and Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 16:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836902
    VIRIN: 210322-M-ON629-1001
    Filename: DOD_108887458
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Harrier
    Sunset
    11th MEU
    I MEF
    Marines
    aviation

