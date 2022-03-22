VMA-214 "Black Sheep" utilized the AV-8B Harrier to accomplish mission critical tasks while on deployment WESTPAC 21.2. This deployment marked the last deployment for the Harriers on the west coast.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg, Sgt. Israel Chincio, and Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 16:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836902
|VIRIN:
|210322-M-ON629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108887458
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Harrier Sunset, by Sgt Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS

