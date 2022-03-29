DTRA’s Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Security Cooperation Engagement Program continued their partnerships

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836901" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During this training, members from the Georgian Emergency Management Service, the State Security Service of Georgia, and the Georgian Ministry of Defense CBRN Defense Company gained operational familiarity with CBRN threats and learned essential individual and team skills for mitigation of CBRN incidents.



Training was provided by a team of CBRN instructors at the premiere Field Live Chemical Agent Testing and Training Facility in the Czech Republic. The instructors provided scenario-based training in both indoor and outdoor training areas which allowed personnel to conduct tests, detection, and decontamination drills in various training environments.



Collaborating with our Georgian partners improves First Responder readiness and capabilities to respond to CBRN and WMD threats and increases the interoperability with the United States and other international partners, contributing to greater regional security.