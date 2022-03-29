Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA’s Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Security Cooperation Engagement Program continued their partnerships

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Jessica Lewis 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    During this training, members from the Georgian Emergency Management Service, the State Security Service of Georgia, and the Georgian Ministry of Defense CBRN Defense Company gained operational familiarity with CBRN threats and learned essential individual and team skills for mitigation of CBRN incidents.

    Training was provided by a team of CBRN instructors at the premiere Field Live Chemical Agent Testing and Training Facility in the Czech Republic. The instructors provided scenario-based training in both indoor and outdoor training areas which allowed personnel to conduct tests, detection, and decontamination drills in various training environments.

    Collaborating with our Georgian partners improves First Responder readiness and capabilities to respond to CBRN and WMD threats and increases the interoperability with the United States and other international partners, contributing to greater regional security.

    03.29.2022
    03.30.2022
    Video Productions
    Video ID: 836901
    VIRIN: 220329-D-DA818-338
    Filename: DOD_108887419
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    CBRN

    TAGS

    CBRN
    DTRA

