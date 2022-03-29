Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interviews with Sailors stationed aboard USS Wyoming who are among the first enlisted women to complete a “boomer” deterrent patrol

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Ashley Berumen 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    (KINGS BAY, Ga.)--Two submariners discuss what it is like to be a part of the 15 enlisted women who made history when they became the first enlisted female submariners to complete a ballistic-missile submarine “boomer” deterrent patrol. The women are serving aboard the ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) Blue Crew, homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen/ Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 16:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836900
    VIRIN: 220329-N-IS980-001
    Filename: DOD_108887408
    Length: 00:11:01
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    Hometown: HAMILTON, NJ, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interviews with Sailors stationed aboard USS Wyoming who are among the first enlisted women to complete a “boomer” deterrent patrol, by CPO Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    kings bay
    Women's History Month
    SSBN
    USS Wyoming
    deterrent patrol

