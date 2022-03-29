Interviews with Sailors stationed aboard USS Wyoming who are among the first enlisted women to complete a “boomer” deterrent patrol

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



(KINGS BAY, Ga.)--Two submariners discuss what it is like to be a part of the 15 enlisted women who made history when they became the first enlisted female submariners to complete a ballistic-missile submarine “boomer” deterrent patrol. The women are serving aboard the ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) Blue Crew, homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen/ Released)