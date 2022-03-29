Interviews with Sailors stationed aboard USS Wyoming who are among the first enlisted women to complete a “boomer” deterrent patrol

(KINGS BAY, Ga.)--Two submariners discuss what it is like to be a part of the 15 enlisted women who made history when they became the first enlisted female submariners to complete a ballistic-missile submarine “boomer” deterrent patrol. The women are serving aboard the ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) Blue Crew, homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ashley Berumen/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|836900
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-IS980-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108887408
|Length:
|00:11:01
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HAMILTON, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
