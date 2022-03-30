Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Tutor Appreciation Days

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    During March 14-28, 2022, the TLC celebrated the Writing Lab tutors from across Air University schools and centers who make our mission both possible and successful. To wrap-up, we created a short montage to highlight our tutors’ commitment, adaptability, and impact. Tutors, we couldn’t do it without you. THANK YOU!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836896
    VIRIN: 220330-F-RH066-1001
    Filename: DOD_108887381
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Tutor Appreciation Days, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Appreciation

    Tutor

    TAGS

    #TutorAppreciationDays

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT