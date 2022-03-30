Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lawmakers Hold Hearing on Military Health System, Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    A House Armed Services subcommittee hears testimony about patient safety and the quality of care in the military health system. Testifying before the Subcommittee on Military Personnel are Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, and others.



    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 16:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 836895
    Filename: DOD_108887372
    Length: 00:50:13
    Location: US

