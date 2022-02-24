B-52 visits Eglin AFB, Fla, Feb. 24, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836891
|VIRIN:
|220224-O-RI677-298
|Filename:
|DOD_108887223
|Length:
|00:07:26
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-52 b-roll, by Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin Air Force Base
B-52H Stratofortress
LEAVE A COMMENT