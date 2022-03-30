180FW Participates in ARCTIC EDGE 2022 (NO GRAPHICS)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 100 Airmen and eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, from the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, Deployed to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska March. 3-21, to participate in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022. AE22 is a biennial defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces designed to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic.



:00 Maj. Elliot England, 180FW Project Officer for Arctic Edge 2022

1:14 Capt. Kyle Grassel, 180FW F-16 Fighter Pilot

1:26 Lt. Col. Seth Carmody, 180FW Maintenance Squadron Commander

1:51 SMSgt Mark Close, Maintenance Lead

2:35 Tech. Sgt. Gabreale Turner, Traffic Management Specialist