180FW Participates in ARCTIC EDGE 2022 (NO GRAPHICS)

More than 100 Airmen and eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, from the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, Deployed to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska March. 3-21, to participate in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022. AE22 is a biennial defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces designed to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic.
:00 Maj. Elliot England, 180FW Project Officer for Arctic Edge 2022
1:14 Capt. Kyle Grassel, 180FW F-16 Fighter Pilot
1:26 Lt. Col. Seth Carmody, 180FW Maintenance Squadron Commander
1:51 SMSgt Mark Close, Maintenance Lead
2:35 Tech. Sgt. Gabreale Turner, Traffic Management Specialist
