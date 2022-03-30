Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    180FW Participates in ARCTIC EDGE 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kregg York 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    More than 100 Airmen and eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, from the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, Deployed to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska March. 3-21, to participate in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022. AE22 is a biennial defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces designed to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 16:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836889
    VIRIN: 220329-Z-HS920-0001
    Filename: DOD_108887192
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    180th Fighter Wing
    Ohio Air National Guard
    OHANG
    HomelandDefense
    StrongerTogether
    alaskancommand
    AE22
    AlwaysVigilant
    arcticsecurity
    alliespartners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT