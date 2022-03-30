180FW Participates in ARCTIC EDGE 2022

More than 100 Airmen and eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, from the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, Deployed to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska March. 3-21, to participate in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022. AE22 is a biennial defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces designed to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic.
|03.30.2022
|03.30.2022 16:30
|Package
|836889
|220329-Z-HS920-0001
|DOD_108887192
|00:03:40
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|0
|0
