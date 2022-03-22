Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cold Response 22 tests NATO Allies and partners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    03.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Allies and partners are proving themselves against the extreme elements of northern Norway during Exercise Cold Response 22.

    NATO Allies and partners are proving themselves against the extreme elements in the north of Norway during Exercise Cold Response 22.

    During the long-planned exercise, troops are required to push through demanding terrain against an entrenched simulated opposing force, all while coping with cold, wet and windy conditions. The exercise area stretches north from the coastal fjords near Narvik to Bardufoss, where NATO Allies frequently conduct cold-weather training.

    More than 30,000 troops from 27 NATO Allies and partners have gathered in northern Norway for the drills, which started in early March and will continue until end March.

    Footage includes shots of Finnish, Italian, Norwegian and Swedish troops and US helicopters during the exercise, as well as interviews including with Lieutenant General Michael Claesson, Chief of Joint Operations, Swedish Armed Forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836888
    VIRIN: 220330-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108887165
    Length: 00:12:28
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT