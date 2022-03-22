Exercise Cold Response 22 tests NATO Allies and partners

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO Allies and partners are proving themselves against the extreme elements of northern Norway during Exercise Cold Response 22.



During the long-planned exercise, troops are required to push through demanding terrain against an entrenched simulated opposing force, all while coping with cold, wet and windy conditions. The exercise area stretches north from the coastal fjords near Narvik to Bardufoss, where NATO Allies frequently conduct cold-weather training.



More than 30,000 troops from 27 NATO Allies and partners have gathered in northern Norway for the drills, which started in early March and will continue until end March.



Footage includes shots of Finnish, Italian, Norwegian and Swedish troops and US helicopters during the exercise, as well as interviews including with Lieutenant General Michael Claesson, Chief of Joint Operations, Swedish Armed Forces.