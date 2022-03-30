Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense, Eucom Officials Brief House Committee on Activities, Challenges, Part 1

    03.30.2022

    Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, U.S. European Command commander, and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, meet with the House Armed Services Committee to discuss policies, programs and activities in the U.S. European Command area of operations.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 836870
    Filename: DOD_108886994
    Length: 00:59:26
    Location: US

