    DEA Episode 69- Tillamook Bay Stone laying

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by John Morgan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    The 100-year old North Jetty at Tillamook Bay is getting a facelift. Learn more about how the Corps of Engineers are making improvements meant to last the test of time on this week's Dams Et Al.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836867
    VIRIN: 220325-A-OV894-731
    Filename: DOD_108886903
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEA Episode 69- Tillamook Bay Stone laying, by John Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    jetty
    infrastructure
    tillamook
    stone-laying

