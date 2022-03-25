The 100-year old North Jetty at Tillamook Bay is getting a facelift. Learn more about how the Corps of Engineers are making improvements meant to last the test of time on this week's Dams Et Al.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836867
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-OV894-731
|Filename:
|DOD_108886903
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEA Episode 69- Tillamook Bay Stone laying, by John Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
