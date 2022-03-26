Soldiers build friendships during the 78th Commemoration of the "Great Escape"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836857" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rafael Vega, assigned to Area Support Group - Poland, talks about his experience with a static display during the 78th commemoration of the "Great Escape," at Zagan, Poland, March 26, 2022. Service members of various nations participated in the commemoration of what is known as the "Great Escape," an escape attempt orchestrated by British Royal Air Force airmen from a German prisoner of war camp in Zagan during World War II, and ended in the execution of 50 recaptured prisoners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)