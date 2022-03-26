U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rafael Vega, assigned to Area Support Group - Poland, talks about his experience with a static display during the 78th commemoration of the "Great Escape," at Zagan, Poland, March 26, 2022. Service members of various nations participated in the commemoration of what is known as the "Great Escape," an escape attempt orchestrated by British Royal Air Force airmen from a German prisoner of war camp in Zagan during World War II, and ended in the execution of 50 recaptured prisoners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 12:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|836857
|VIRIN:
|220326-Z-KB014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108886654
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers build friendships during the 78th Commemoration of the "Great Escape", by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT