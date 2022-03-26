Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers build friendships during the 78th Commemoration of the "Great Escape"

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    03.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rafael Vega, assigned to Area Support Group - Poland, talks about his experience with a static display during the 78th commemoration of the "Great Escape," at Zagan, Poland, March 26, 2022. Service members of various nations participated in the commemoration of what is known as the "Great Escape," an escape attempt orchestrated by British Royal Air Force airmen from a German prisoner of war camp in Zagan during World War II, and ended in the execution of 50 recaptured prisoners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 12:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836857
    VIRIN: 220326-Z-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_108886654
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 

    This work, Soldiers build friendships during the 78th Commemoration of the "Great Escape", by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interview
    1ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

