    Making Mission Happen: A Talk with Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A talk with Air Force Test Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Evan C. Dertien on making the mission happen. Dertien talks about the TEST Enterprise's investment in the future, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) mission sets and mission partners here, the test center of gravity for weapons and datalinks, interoperability and more. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836856
    VIRIN: 220316-O-RI677-048
    Filename: DOD_108886637
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making Mission Happen: A Talk with Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, by Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center

    Eglin
    Air Force Test Center
    Dertien

