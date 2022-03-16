A talk with Air Force Test Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Evan C. Dertien on making the mission happen. Dertien talks about the TEST Enterprise's investment in the future, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) mission sets and mission partners here, the test center of gravity for weapons and datalinks, interoperability and more. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer)
This work, Making Mission Happen: A Talk with Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, by Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin Air Force Base
Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center
