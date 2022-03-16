Making Mission Happen: A Talk with Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A talk with Air Force Test Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Evan C. Dertien on making the mission happen. Dertien talks about the TEST Enterprise's investment in the future, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) mission sets and mission partners here, the test center of gravity for weapons and datalinks, interoperability and more. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer)