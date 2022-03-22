APBI 2022 - Day 1 - SAMD Overview

March 22, 2022. 2022 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry (APBI) Conference at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
AMCOM Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD) Overview presented by Larry Gunter.
*Film and edit credit to Mike Kittle*
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836845
|VIRIN:
|220322-O-CT301-562
|Filename:
|DOD_108886560
|Length:
|00:29:09
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
