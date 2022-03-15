Louisville VA Medical Center construction

Earthwork continues at the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky March 15. The new 972,000 square foot facility will replace the existing Robley Rex VA Medical Center. Construction is expected to be complete in 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 09:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836842
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-GI410-313
|Filename:
|DOD_108886512
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
