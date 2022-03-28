Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville VA Medical Center construction

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Earthwork continues at the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky March 28. The new 972,000 square foot facility will replace the existing Robley Rex VA Medical Center. Construction is expected to be complete in 2026.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836839
    VIRIN: 220328-A-GI410-078
    Filename: DOD_108886507
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 

    This work, Louisville VA Medical Center construction, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisville
    USACE
    engineer
    Veterans
    construction

