    2022 DoDEA-Europe Principal of the Year (B-Roll)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Fredo Ontiveros, Ramstein High School principal, was announced as 2022 DoDEA-Europe Principal of the Year at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 7, 2022. Prior to his current position, Mr. Ontiveros served as the administrator at Naples Middle/High School from 2016 through 2021.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836836
    VIRIN: 220315-F-IP635-1005
    Filename: DOD_108886451
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    This work, 2022 DoDEA-Europe Principal of the Year (B-Roll), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ramstein High School
    DoDEA Europe

