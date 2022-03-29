video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LTG Theodore D. Martin, CG, CAC delivers message about the Army and using Social Media. TRADOC is currently developing social media training to address the importance of presence and attitude on social media platforms. As this training is being developed, LTG Martin wanted to share his lessons learned on social media engagement. Additionally, LTG Martin receives frequent questions on social media usage, so this video can be used to help during Leader Professional Development sessions and other venues.