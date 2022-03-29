Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by William Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    LTG Theodore D. Martin, CG, CAC delivers message about the Army and using Social Media. TRADOC is currently developing social media training to address the importance of presence and attitude on social media platforms. As this training is being developed, LTG Martin wanted to share his lessons learned on social media engagement. Additionally, LTG Martin receives frequent questions on social media usage, so this video can be used to help during Leader Professional Development sessions and other venues.

    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: VA, US

