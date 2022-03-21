Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Command Team welcomes visitors to Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th ARW command chief deliver welcome remarks for Tampa Bay AirFest, March 21, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base. Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 is scheduled to take place March 26-27 at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 08:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836827
    VIRIN: 220323-F-FT779-0001
    Filename: DOD_108886356
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, MacDill Command Team welcomes visitors to Tampa Bay AirFest 2022, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

