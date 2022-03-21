MacDill Command Team welcomes visitors to Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th ARW command chief deliver welcome remarks for Tampa Bay AirFest, March 21, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base. Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 is scheduled to take place March 26-27 at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
03.21.2022
03.30.2022
|Package
|836827
|220323-F-FT779-0001
|DOD_108886356
|00:01:39
TAMPA, FL, US
|3
|3
