    Cold Response 22: Allies & Partners

    NORWAY

    03.30.2022

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kropiewnicki 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    The strategic relationship between the U.S., Norway and our trans-Atlantic Allies and partners has been forged over the past seven decades. Together, U.S. forces, the Norwegian military, and our Allies and partners focus on strengthening and further developing the interoperability of our forces. We are committed to ensuring our collective leaders and teams understand the synergy of air, land, sea, and special operations power in a joint, multi-domain environment. Exercises like Cold Response 22 further galvanize those collective capabilities and steadfast relationships. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by CWO4 Michael Kropiewnicki)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 07:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836806
    VIRIN: 220330-M-ZC556-1001
    Filename: DOD_108886158
    Length: 00:07:34
    Location: NO

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Response 22: Allies & Partners, by CWO4 Michael Kropiewnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Cold Response

