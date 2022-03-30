Cold Response 22: Allies & Partners

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The strategic relationship between the U.S., Norway and our trans-Atlantic Allies and partners has been forged over the past seven decades. Together, U.S. forces, the Norwegian military, and our Allies and partners focus on strengthening and further developing the interoperability of our forces. We are committed to ensuring our collective leaders and teams understand the synergy of air, land, sea, and special operations power in a joint, multi-domain environment. Exercises like Cold Response 22 further galvanize those collective capabilities and steadfast relationships. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by CWO4 Michael Kropiewnicki)