Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Avenger Crew Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, GERMANY

    03.22.2022

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADAR), Delta Battery conduct Avenger missile and M3P machine gun reload procedures training at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, March 22, 2022 . (U.S. Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 07:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836805
    VIRIN: 220322-A-WP262-1001
    Filename: DOD_108886157
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avenger Crew Drill, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eucom
    USArmy
    StrongTogether
    5-4 ADAR
    EuropeanSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT