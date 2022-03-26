Camp Casey Paintball

220326-A-DZ781-0005 South Korea (March 26, 2022) Military personnel and civilians compete in a paintball tournament in conjunction with the MWR. The Camp Casey Outdoor Recreation Center held a paintball tournament Saturday, drawing participants from across the peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 06:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836804
|VIRIN:
|220326-A-DZ781-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108886156
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
