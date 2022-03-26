Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey Paintball

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    220326-A-DZ781-0005 South Korea (March 26, 2022) Military personnel and civilians compete in a paintball tournament in conjunction with the MWR. The Camp Casey Outdoor Recreation Center held a paintball tournament Saturday, drawing participants from across the peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 06:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: KR

    This work, Camp Casey Paintball, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    South Korea
    Paintball
    U.S. Army
    Army

