Exercise Mamoru kicked off at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji. On the first day, The Marines worked with the city of Gotenba to simulate a mass casualty situation.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 03:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836795
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-WC934-044
|Filename:
|DOD_108885910
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Camp Fuji Exercise Mamoru Day 1, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT