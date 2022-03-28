Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Fuji Exercise Mamoru Day 1

    JAPAN

    03.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    Exercise Mamoru kicked off at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji. On the first day, The Marines worked with the city of Gotenba to simulate a mass casualty situation.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 03:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836795
    VIRIN: 220328-F-WC934-044
    Filename: DOD_108885910
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    camp fuji mamoru exercise active shooter

