And the next Military Top Dog is...

The U.S. Air Force 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron hosts The Rock’s Military Working Dog Competition at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 12, 2022. Throughout the day the MWD teams competed in various events such as explosive detection, a 2.45 mile ruck, an obedience portion and various scenarios to test the teams endurance, communication and teamwork. Participants included a Navy and Army team from the Army Support Group - Kuwait Department of Emergency Services from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, and four teams from the 386th ESFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)