And the next Military Top Dog is...

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.12.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron hosts The Rock’s Military Working Dog Competition at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 12, 2022. Throughout the day the MWD teams competed in various events such as explosive detection, a 2.45 mile ruck, an obedience portion and various scenarios to test the teams endurance, communication and teamwork. Participants included a Navy and Army team from the Army Support Group - Kuwait Department of Emergency Services from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, and four teams from the 386th ESFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 02:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836789
    VIRIN: 220312-Z-YI114-2002
    Filename: DOD_108885752
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    joint
    Southwest Asia
    K9
    386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron
    The Rock
    Military Top Dog

