B-roll of the Rangers in Action Demonstration put on During the 2022 African Land Forces Summit.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 02:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836788
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108885738
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, ALFS 2022 Rangers in Action, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT