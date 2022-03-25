Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALFS 2022 Rangers in Action

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of the Rangers in Action Demonstration put on During the 2022 African Land Forces Summit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 02:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836788
    VIRIN: 220325-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108885738
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALFS 2022 Rangers in Action, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Rangers
    Fort Benning
    Partnership
    ALFS
    SETAF-AF

