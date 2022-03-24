Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALFS 2022 B-roll Live fire demonstration

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of a combined arms live fire demonstration at Red Cloud range, Fort Benning, GA. This demonstration was put on for our African partners during the 2022 African Land Forces Summit.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 02:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836787
    VIRIN: 220324-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108885737
    Length: 00:09:30
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, ALFS 2022 B-roll Live fire demonstration, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Live Fire
    Fort Benning
    Partnerships
    ALFS
    SETA-AF

