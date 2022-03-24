B-roll of a combined arms live fire demonstration at Red Cloud range, Fort Benning, GA. This demonstration was put on for our African partners during the 2022 African Land Forces Summit.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 02:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836787
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108885737
|Length:
|00:09:30
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, ALFS 2022 B-roll Live fire demonstration, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
