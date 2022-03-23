Alaska National Guard conducts multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Civil Support Team members from the Alaska and Montana National Guard inspect wreckage from a simulated plane crash for radioactive contamination during exercise Van Winkle 2022. Van Winkle 2022 is a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive exercise designed to enhance interoperability between state, federal and local first responders with complex training scenarios. Exercise participants included the Alaska, Montana, Connecticut, Mississippi and North Carolina National Guard.