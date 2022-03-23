Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard conducts multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Civil Support Team members from the Alaska and Montana National Guard inspect wreckage from a simulated plane crash for radioactive contamination during exercise Van Winkle 2022. Van Winkle 2022 is a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive exercise designed to enhance interoperability between state, federal and local first responders with complex training scenarios. Exercise participants included the Alaska, Montana, Connecticut, Mississippi and North Carolina National Guard.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836779
    VIRIN: 220323-Z-MK318-1007
    PIN: 1007
    Filename: DOD_108885044
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 

    CBRNE
    Alaska Army National Guard
    103rd CST
    83rd CST
    Van Winkle 2022

