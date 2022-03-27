Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 gear and equipment , is offloaded from a Boeing 747 at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The first wave of gear and equipment for MRF-D 22 arrived via air, and was unloaded with the support of RAAF Base Darwin personnel. . (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 22:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836778
|VIRIN:
|220327-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108885043
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MRF-D 22 Equipment is Transported by Air, by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT