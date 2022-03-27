Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22 Equipment is Transported by Air

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    03.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 gear and equipment , is offloaded from a Boeing 747 at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The first wave of gear and equipment for MRF-D 22 arrived via air, and was unloaded with the support of RAAF Base Darwin personnel. . (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 22:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836778
    VIRIN: 220327-M-VN506-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108885043
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22 Equipment is Transported by Air, by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Strategic Mobility
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    MRF-D 22

