MRF-D 22 Equipment is Transported by Air

Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 gear and equipment , is offloaded from a Boeing 747 at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The first wave of gear and equipment for MRF-D 22 arrived via air, and was unloaded with the support of RAAF Base Darwin personnel. . (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)