Alaska National Guardsmen assigned to the 103rd Civil Support Team conducts a site characterization sweep of a simulated chemical weapons lab during exercise Van Winkle 2022. Van Winkle 2022 is a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive exercise designed to enhance interoperability between state, federal and local first responders with complex training scenarios. Exercise participants included the Alaska, Montana, Connecticut, Mississippi and North Carolina National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836777
|VIRIN:
|220322-Z-MK318-1005
|PIN:
|1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108885042
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska National Guard conducts multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS
Alaska National Guard conducts multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau
