    Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley honors Vietnam veterans during a ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Oahu Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 19:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 836771
    Filename: DOD_108884827
    Length: 01:18:17
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

