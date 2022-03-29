Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley honors Vietnam veterans during a ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Oahu Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 19:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|836771
|Filename:
|DOD_108884827
|Length:
|01:18:17
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
