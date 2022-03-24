Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indonesia Army and U.S. Army in the Indonesian Jungle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDONESIA

    03.24.2022

    Video by Maj. James Sheehan 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    The Indonesian and U.S. Army exchange best practices and share lessons learned during a two-week annual exercise. This annual exchange enhances partnership, fosters relationships, and allows Indonesia and the U.S. Army an opportunity to strengthen combined operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 17:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836760
    VIRIN: 220324-A-GG370-702
    Filename: DOD_108884732
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indonesia Army and U.S. Army in the Indonesian Jungle, by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    indonesia
    recon
    25th
    army
    jungle
    usarmy
    2ibct
    tni
    tropiclightning
    25thinfantrydivision
    tniusexchange
    cicalengka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT