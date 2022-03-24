Indonesia Army and U.S. Army in the Indonesian Jungle

The Indonesian and U.S. Army exchange best practices and share lessons learned during a two-week annual exercise. This annual exchange enhances partnership, fosters relationships, and allows Indonesia and the U.S. Army an opportunity to strengthen combined operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 17:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ID
